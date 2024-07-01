A body was found in the Strovolos linear park in an advanced state of decomposition, with authorities on Monday working to identity the deceased.

The body was found on Sunday at 7.30pm near the Pedieos river, inside the park boundaries.

According to the police, preliminary information seems to indicate criminal action can be ruled out.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday at 10am, to determine the exact cause of death.

Police are continuing their investigation.