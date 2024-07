The Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) has decided to maintain the countercyclical capital buffer (CCyB) rate at 1 per cent, in accordance with the Macroprudential Supervision of Institutions Laws of 2015 to 2022, according to an announcement released on Monday.

In its announcement, the Central Bank stated that it deemed it appropriate to keep the countercyclical capital buffer rate at 1 per cent, with an implementation date set for June 2, 2024.