Police arrested an illegal immigrant in Limassol who had been deported eight years ago following his involvement in serious crimes, it emerged on Monday.

According to Limassol CID, the 45-year-old, had been deported in 2016 after being convicted in a homicide and robbery case.

Police arrested the man acting on information that, despite having been placed on a stop list, he was in the Republic visiting a relative being treated in a private clinic.

According to police, the hospital was put under discreet surveillance on Saturday and officers succeeded in intercepting the vehicle driven by a person who looked like the 45-year-old.

Officers signalled for the driver to stop and in a subsequent background check they established the man’s identity

He was arrested for illegal entry and stay in the Republic and was taken into custody.