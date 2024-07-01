The power at the hotel where a group of 65 students and six teachers from the English School became stranded in Switzerland after heavy storms is now back on.

Both students and teachers are now waiting for the Swiss authorities to clear the flooded roads surrounding the hotel in order for them to plan their return to Cyprus.

Earlier on Monday, foreign ministry spokesman Theodoros Gotsis on Monday confirmed that students and teachers are safe.

The group became trapped during a school trip close to the country’s southern border with Italy when heavy rains hit the area, causing a landslide and a prolonged power outage.

The matter is being handled personally by Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, as well as the Cyprus embassy in Rome, which also overseas Switzerland.

The group of 71 was not in any danger, Gotsis said, as the heavy rains occurred after midnight while they were at the hotel. However, they became trapped at the spot, as returning on Sunday night from Milan became impossible.

Arrangements will now need to be made for the team to return with the foreign ministry’s assistance.

Minister of Education Athena Michaelidou is also in constant communication with the foreign ministry over the matter.