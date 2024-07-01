Candidates in key constituencies in North London are focusing their campaigns on the significant British-Cypriot population ahead of the upcoming UK general election.

In particular, Chipping Barnet – also known as High Barnet – and the newly formed Southgate-Wood Green constituencies are areas with a notable Cypriot presence, making their vote crucial.

In the past days, Conservative candidate and incumbent MP for Chipping Barnet since 2005 Theresa Villiers openly asked for support from the Cypriot community.

Villiers is a staunch advocate for a united Cyprus, and has often called the ongoing situation on the island “a tragedy”, expressing her support for a solution aligned with UN resolutions.

“I have consistently supported efforts for a free and reunified Cyprus and will continue to do so if re-elected,” she said during an event in her constituency.

Villiers also stressed her extensive engagement with the Cypriot community, including attending numerous events and supporting various initiatives. She also underlined the Conservative party’s manifesto, which pledges support for resolving the Cyprus problem.

In Southgate-Wood Green, Labour’s Bambos Charalambous is contesting to retain his seat.

Of Cypriot origin, Charalambous won the seat in 2017 when it was known as Enfield Southgate. His campaign is mainly focused on combating crime, access to public services, and local economic development.

“Crime and safety are top concerns for our residents,” he said during an event last week. “We are committed to reducing waiting times for NHS appointments and investing in local redevelopment to revive our high streets.”

Charalambous also highlighted his consistent advocacy for Cypriot interests in the House of Commons.

“One of my first actions as an MP was to question then-Prime Minister Theresa May about the Crans-Montana talks. Having someone who understands the Cypriot community makes a significant difference,” he said.

He stressed that the Labour party is dedicated to promoting a bizonal, bicommunal federation as a solution for the Cyprus problem, while he vowed to play a more active role in facilitating talks.

“Under a Labour government, the UK would use its influence more effectively to achieve a lasting solution for Cyprus,” he said.

Other notable candidates in the upcoming general election include Cypriot Andrew Achilleos, a Labour candidate in Romford, as well as Labour’s Angeliki Stogia and Conservative Paul Athans, both of Greek origin, competing in Chester South and Eddisbury and Hazel Grove respectively.