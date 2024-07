A fire broke out in the area between Avdimou and Pissouri in the Limassol district on Tuesday.

According to fire services spokesman Andreas Kettis, two trucks from their service and one from the British bases were working to put out the blaze.

The fire is burning low-lying wild brush in the area, which is reported to be close to some livestock farms.

The trucks are being helped by four aircraft as well, Kettis reported.