Prison wardens on Tuesday found a mobile phone and a quantity of drugs inside cells at the central prison.

The material was found during a search of the prison, with the findings handed over to the police for further investigation.

The prisons department said the search was carried out as part of a “series of measures” aimed at combating organised crime and corruption inside the prisons, and that the measures “seem to be paying off”.

“The readiness and response of the prison wardens to their duties, as well as their compliance with the new measures and directives, are remarkable, and confirm the commitment of the department’s directorate to maintain safety and order in the prison,” it said.

The department added that efforts are “ongoing and intensive”.

The findings come as prisons director Charis Philippides said progress is being made towards stamping out organised crime in prisons and corruption among wardens.

“We have upgraded our service’s capacity, have increased checks, and have also invested in the use of a highly effective canine team,” he said.