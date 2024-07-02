Monday’s act of violence against a bus driver, the second in a week, on Tuesday led to trade unions demanding effective measures to protect drivers.

A Sek trade union representative told the Cyprus Mail that a passenger boarded the bus at the central bus station in Nicosia and hit the male driver.

“The incident was reported to the police and the man was arrested. There was no reason for the attack. It appears the passenger was drunk,” the union rep said.

The two largest trade unions, Sek and Peo, “condemned the unacceptable and uncalled for attack against a driver in Nicosia.”

“The issue of violence against workers in urban and long-distance transport is being firmly raised again by the trade union movement,” they said.

The trade unions added that after an incident on June 26, “there seems to be no movement on behalf of the ministries of transport and labour, to which we submitted specific suggestions on Friday for the creation of a safe working environment for professional drivers.

“Unfortunately, neither the companies nor the responsible ministries have shown the necessary sensitivity so that, in cooperation with the trade unions, specific measures are promoted that will protect the physical integrity and dignity of the workers against behaviours of this kind,” they added.

The unions demand specific measures be taken immediately through a constructive dialogue with all involved parties to address the phenomenon of physical and verbal violence against bus workers and the creation of specific protocols to manage such incidents.