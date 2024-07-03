Adjustments to its flight schedule, necessary in recent weeks due to unforeseen delays in the delivery of the new Airbus A220 aircraft have been completed, Cyprus Airways announced.

“The current situation has forced us to adjust our schedule in recent weeks. We recognise that these changes may have caused inconvenience and frustration, and we sincerely apologise to all affected passengers,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The changes made mainly concern a reduction in frequency of flights on certain routes and not complete cancellations. All affected customers have been notified of the alternatives available, including options to rebook on other flights, or request a full refund the company said.

Customers can refer inquiries and receive immediate assistance here.