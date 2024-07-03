A 15-year-old woman was pulled from the sea unconscious in Larnaca on Wednesday afternoon and later pronounced dead at Larnaca general hospital, according to a statement released by the Joint Rescue Coordination Center (JRCC).

The JRCC reported that it received a call at 4.15pm regarding a young woman swimmer in danger in the Larnaca bay area.

Emergency response teams were immediately dispatched, including a speedboat from the Larnaca district administration’s lifeguard unit, a vessel from the port and marine police, an ambulance from the state health services (Okypy), and a patrol car from the Larnaca police headquarters.

Rescue crews found the young woman unconscious and brought her ashore, where she was transferred to an awaiting ambulance. She was then taken to Larnaca general hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the statement added.

In a separate incident, the JRCC received another alert at 6.45pm regarding a swimmer in distress at Ladies Mile in Limassol. The individual was reportedly being swept away by strong currents while paddleboarding and called for help.

A speedboat from the port and marine police was dispatched to the scene, where they successfully rescued the person.