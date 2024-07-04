A new bill is expected to bring significant changes to the adoption process, making single parents eligible to adopt and securing contact between the adopted child and their biological family.

The Law Commissioner’s office has drafted the bill, which amends the 1995 law. In a press release, the commissioner’s office announced that the bill has been submitted for debate.

The bill is based on a series of principles, mainly to safeguard the interests and well-being of the children and allow the children to be heard.

“It is a very important piece of legislation that comes to improve and modernise the existing law’s framework,” the commissioner’s office said.

Outlining the main provisions of the bill, the office said adoptions will only be conducted through social welfare services, and any form of privately arranged adoptions, accepting compensation, or publicizsng intentions or requests for adoption will be criminalised.

The legal framework will provide for communication of the adopted child with the biological parents and family.

Children will be placed in foster care for matching purposes.

Single individuals will be able to adopt under the amended law and procedures for the adoption of adults are also set out.

Furthermore, a consulting committee will be set up to approve the suitability of applicants.

Both children and carers will have access to consulting services, and the living conditions of the children will be examined.

Social welfare services will supervise the adaptation, care, protection, and well-being of the child for five years after adoption or until the child reaches adulthood.

Special provisions are made for intercountry adoptions, including the registration of the child in the civil registry.

“In general, the aim of the bill is to modernise and regulate the administrative and legal procedures of national and intercountry adoptions, the main purpose of which is to secure and serve the protection and best interests of the child, respecting its fundamental rights,” the commissioner’s office explains.