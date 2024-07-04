Music lovers and aficionados of virtuoso performances rejoice. This July, Minthis Amphitheatre in Paphos will host two exceptional music evenings, blending renowned masterpieces with contemporary favourites in an open-air venue, surrounded by lush greenery and panoramic views.

On Friday, the Minthis Amphitheatre in Tsada will welcome violinist Niklas Liepe and renowned pianist Nils Liepe, both Sony Music artists celebrated for their exceptional skill and ‘brilliant sense of sound’. This esteemed duo promises a performance that will be deeply moving. Their programme includes timeless favourites from the Mozart and Beethoven repertoire, alongside virtuosic showstoppers such as John Williams’ iconic music score from Schindler’s List and Vittorio Monti’s dazzling Czardas.

Then on July 12, Raphaela Gromes, a Sony Music artist since 2016, will take the stage. Gromes has received critical acclaim and prestigious awards and has performed at major international festivals such as the Schleswig-Holstein Music Festival, Edinburgh International Festival, and the Elbphilharmonie. In Paphos, Gromes’ programme promises a fascinating journey, featuring works by musical giants like Puccini and contemporary pieces, including Billie Eilish’s No Time to Die, a haunting tune from the latest James Bond film. She will perform with piano accompaniment by Julian Riem.

On both evenings, guests will get to enjoy a welcome drink at 7.30pm, taking in the views while the live music begins at 8.30pm.

Niklas and Nils Liepe: Symphony of Brotherhood

Violin and piano recital. July 5. Minthis Amphitheatre, Tsada, Paphos. 8.30pm. www.soldouticketbox.com

Raphaela Gromes

Cellist performs live. July 12. Minthis Amphitheatre, Tsada, Paphos. 8.30pm. www.soldouticketbox.com