The investigators appointed to uncover how national guardsman Thanasis Nicolaou died, as well as “reprehensible acts” over how his case was handled were granted a three-month extension on Wednesday.

Lawyer Thanasis Athanasiou and retired Greek police lieutenant Lambros Pappas issued a statement saying that based on their findings so far, they requested a second extension from cabinet “to complete our very difficult investigation.”

Cabinet approved the request and efforts to complete their mission are underway, they specified.

This is the second extension the investigators received, due to the volume of material they have had to handle and the challenging task of finding evidence 19 years after Nicolaou died.

Athanasiou and Pappas said they had two tasks at hand: to uncover the conditions behind Nicolaou’s death on September 29, 2005 and uncover any “reprehensible acts or omissions” which unfolded over the national guardsman’s cause of death.

Nicolaou was found dead under Alassa bridge in Limassol 19 years ago, a day after reporting drug dealing at his army camp where he was serving his military service.

He was 26 at the time.

State pathologist Panicos Stavrianos ruled it a suicide, however evidence has overwhelmingly pointed to his murder a judge ruled earlier this year.

Judge Doria Varoshiotou ruled in May that Nicolaou was murdered by strangulation as a result of criminal activity.

Following the ruling, President Nikos Christodoulides appointed the two investigators saying the truth must finally shine over what happened to Nicolaou.

“For 19 years, it seems that there were things that were not properly investigated.”

They have tasked with uncovering crimes linked to the circumstances behind Nicolaou’s death, as well as omissions surrounding the investigation into his death.

Already, Athanasiou and Pappas have gone to the scene where Nicolaou was found dead. They have followed the route between Nicolaou’s home and army camp – which can be seen from his family home. The same was done between the army camp and Alassa bridge, with investigators timing the distance.

Stavrianos has since filed for certiorari at the Supreme Court, seeking to annul the decision.

The investigation into Nicolaou’s death will plough ahead regardless. Investigators have been looking for answers in prison.

This is because of a confession made months ago by an individual behind bars, who admitted to being one of the murderers that killed Nicolaou.