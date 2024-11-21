The fire department hauled a car out of a flooded road on Wednesday night, after heavy rainfall in the district.
In a separate incident in Larnaca, firefighters pumped water out of a flooded basement.
Fire department spokesman Andreas Kettis posted on X that the first distress call was “to tow a car with passengers immobilised in a flooded road and the second was for a flooded basement with a low level of water”.
