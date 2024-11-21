A 48-year-old cleaning lady was arrested on Wednesday at Paphos for theft of €6,000.

According to Paphos police deputy chief Michalis Nicolaou, there was a report on Wednesday to police by a couple that was hiring a cleaning lady to clean their house from time to time.

“They noticed that over the past few days there were missing objects from their house, while on Wednesday the amount of €6,000 was stolen from the man’s wallet.’’

Suspicions were raised against the 48-year-old woman who was arrested with a court warrant on Wednesday.

The case is still being investigated by the Paphos police.