Thursday’s weather is likely to be mostly clear, with cloud cover set to increase in the afternoon and into the evening.

With clouds gathering, rain and even the odd isolated storm is possible in the late afternoon and evening, particularly in the west and north of the island.

Temperatures are set to rise to 23 degrees Celsius inland and on the coasts and 13 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the afternoon’s clouds will remain overhead, with rain and storms expected in coastal areas. Temperatures will drop to 12 degrees Celsius inland, 15 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and eight degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Intermittent clouds are expected on Friday and Saturday, with rain likely on Saturday evening and Sunday morning. The rain will then clear up through Sunday, though snow may be possible in the mountains.

Temperatures will gradually increase until Saturday, before a noticeable drop is expected on Sunday.