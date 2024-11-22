A 25-year-old man was arrested on Friday morning for allegedly attempting a burglary at a residential property in Limassol.

The police were alerted to the incident at around 5.20am, and when they arrived on the scene, they found the man hiding inside the building.

He attempted to flee and reportedly physically attacked the officers, but was eventually arrested on suspicion of theft, and for having resisted arrest.

A subsequent search of his person found tools which could have been used to carry out a burglary, and a small amount of cash and a number of lottery tickets which had been stolen from the property.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.