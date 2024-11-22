Police on Friday warned people to be wary of a new scam on WhatsApp.

They said the scam involved people being called by scammers who claim to be police officers.

These phone calls are fake and they are not from the Cyprus police, the force said.

The scammers then ask people for their personal and bank information.

“People should be careful and not respond to these types of calls, they shouldn’t follow the instructions of the scammers or click to any links they send. They also shouldn’t send any passwords they might receive,” the police said.

If any bank information is sent to these scammers, people should immediately inform their bank.