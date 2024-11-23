Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has not found the back of the net for more than a month but manager Carlo Ancelotti believes it is only a matter of time before the French forward breaks his drought.

Mbappe has scored only one goal in his last seven games and has gone over 400 minutes without netting for Real Madrid in all competitions as he continues to struggle playing as a centre forward.

The 25-year-old was also not called up for France during the international break despite being the team captain but Ancelotti said Mbappe was in good spirits in training sessions ahead of Sunday’s LaLiga trip to Leganes.

“It happens to all great strikers, he can get frustrated but that’s not his case. I see him motivated and happy to train with his teammates,” Ancelotti told reporters on Saturday.

“Sooner or later he will break that streak of games in which he hasn’t scored goals. Tomorrow he will have a great game because it is just a matter of time.

“He has incredible quality and sooner or later he will show it.”

Mbappe’s position has been debated since his dream move to the Santiago Bernabeu, with many wondering if he should play on the left but Ancelotti has been reluctant to switch Vinicius Jr, their top scorer who plays in the same position.

“I don’t think Kylian has ever asked me for a position on the pitch, everyone wants to start in the starting 11,” Ancelotti said.

“But Mbappe and Vinicius don’t have a fixed position on the pitch. It all depends on the match.”

Ancelotti also said he did not need to give Mbappe any specific instructions in training but the Italian has been working with defenders Raul Asencio and Ferland Mendy as he deals with an injury crisis at the back.

Although David Alaba is on the mend from an anterior cruciate ligament tear, Real have lost Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao to similar injuries.

“We have focused on defence, with Raul Asencio, Mendy, trying out right backs,” Ancelotti said.

With the opportunity to sign reinforcements in the mid-season transfer window, Ancelotti said Real would consider their options after playing Sevilla next month in their last match of 2024.