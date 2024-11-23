A 33-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning after having been found to be illegally transporting a shotgun and ammunition in his vehicle, among other crimes.

Members of the game service spotted the man at around 8.30pm driving his car through a field. They then signalled for him to stop and be searched, but he continued driving, reportedly doing so “recklessly and dangerously”.

He drove to his own house, where he parked his vehicle, with the game service then reporting the incident to the police.

The police then travelled to his house and arrested him at 2.30am on Saturday, and found a disassembled shotgun and ammunition in his car.

They are now investigating the possibility that the man may be involved in poaching activities.