A 43-year-old man from Paphos was arrested on suspicion of having counterfeited money, the police announced on Saturday.

The man was arrested on Friday night after police in Nicosia had been informed that he was “involved in the circulation of counterfeit banknotes” and had also “extorted a sum of money from two individuals” – a figure which amounts to some €70,000.

The man was then tracked down, stopped, and searched, with a search of his car finding a number of items which the police believe to be “consistent” with someone who would be counterfeiting money.

These included a piece of cardboard used to cut the banknotes into the correct shape and size and a liquid substance which could be used to colour the notes.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.