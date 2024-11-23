An 18-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of having stolen various items from parked cars in Larnaca, the police announced on Saturday.

The teenager was arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning, with police having linked him to a string of thefts which took place in October.

A 20-year-old man was arrested in connection with the thefts at the time, and a subsequent search of his person found various stolen goods to be in his possession.

Further police investigations found evidence linking the 18-year-old to the crime, and as such, he was also arrested.