A snap of cold weather is expected to hit the island from Saturday night, with stronger winds expected.

There will be increased cloud cover through most of Saturday, though the temperatures will still rise to 24 degrees Celsius inland and 14 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

However, with the arrival of this burst of cold air and the increase in windspeeds to a blustery six on the Beaufort scale, temperatures will drop to 10 degrees Celsius inland, 12 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and a chilly four degrees Celsius in the mountains.

The cold weather will persist through Sunday and Monday, with sleet and snow possible in the mountains, rain possible elsewhere on the island, and strong winds set to continue to blow.

Temperatures will remain stable through Monday and Tuesday.