Police announced on Sunday the arrest of a 20-year-old as they continue to investigate a fatal traffic accident in Larnaca more than a week ago.

A car was reported stolen in Larnaca on November 13 and at 7.20 the same night was involved in a fatal crash that caused the death of 18-year-old Giulia Mihaela Vasile.

Through their inquiries police obtained testimony against the 20-year-old who was arrested on Saturday after a warrant against him was issued.

For the same case a 16-year-old, who is thought to have been driving the car, has previously been arrested in addition to an 18-year-old who was also in the car at the time.

A 17-year-old who was also in the car has been questioned by police.

A case was filed at the Larnaca District Court on Friday against the 16-year-old of causing death in a traffic accident.