2025 marks the beginning of a new era for Limassol Greens, the ambitious residential and tourism development that is set to redefine the investment, urban and hospitality landscape of Cyprus. With a project budget of €400 million, Limassol Greens is evolving into a fully integrated, multi-dimensional destination that harmoniously combines sustainable development, innovation and premium quality of life — all within close proximity to the vibrant centre of Limassol.

Since construction began in 2021, the project has progressed steadily and rapidly. Key infrastructure has already been completed, including the internal road network, and the first residential handovers are scheduled to take place within 2025. Specifically, from May onwards, 22 luxurious villas ranging from three to five bedrooms will be delivered to their new owners, followed in June by the handover of the first 52 apartments located in the two four-storey buildings, Robin East and Robin West.

At the heart of the development lies an 18-hole golf course, the first of its kind within Limassol city limits. Designed by world-renowned architect Cabell Robinson and built to international specifications, the over 6,300-metre course is now entering its final construction phase. The use of Bermuda Tahoma 31 turf, Bentgrass 007 greens, and smart irrigation systems reflects Limassol Greens’ commitment to sustainable resource management.

What truly sets Limassol Greens apart from other golf destinations is the integration of Trackman technology, a state-of-the-art system offering precision ball tracking and real-time performance analysis. The 320-metre driving range will feature 15, fully-equipped bays with 21-inch touch screens, delivering instant feedback and detailed metrics via a user-friendly app. Golfers will be able to monitor and enhance their performance, both on and off the course, through an interactive and engaging experience. Trackman also introduces a new dimension of entertainment, with features such as interactive games for families and team-building activities for corporate groups. The first visitors are expected to use the golf facilities by October 2025.

The completion of Phase One signals the transition into the next stages of development. Construction will begin on “The Starlings”, a luxury gated apartment complex comprising 142 modern residences with two and three bedrooms. These properties will boast contemporary architecture, top-tier construction quality and panoramic views of the Akrotiri Salt Lake and the eucalyptus forest of Asomatos. At the same time, work will commence on the development’s commercial zone, a multifunctional wellness and leisure hub featuring a Wellness Center & Spa, restaurants, cafés, children’s areas and select retail stores. This lively centre will offer residents and guests a seamless lifestyle experience, merging comfort, convenience and design.

Technology is an integral part of the Limassol Greens experience, both in daily living and operations. Residential units are fitted with smart energy management systems, while advanced technologies — including artificial intelligence — are employed to enhance the efficiency and overall quality of the project’s operations and services.

Environmental responsibility remains a fundamental priority. Limassol Greens implements a comprehensive sustainability framework, including the use of renewable energy sources, recycled water for irrigation, circular waste management systems and initiatives for the protection of local biodiversity.

Demos Panayiotou, CEO of Limassol Greens, referenced the scale of the development’s ambition. “Limassol Greens is a project driven by vision, innovation and clear strategic direction. 2025 marks the fulfilment of our commitment to deliver something that surpasses expectations. We are not simply creating residences — we are shaping a complete lifestyle offering that combines quality, sustainability and experience, enhancing Cyprus’ appeal on the international stage,” he said.

“Limassol Greens stands out for its unique approach, blending expansive natural surroundings, luxury living and modern infrastructure to deliver an experience beyond the ordinary. Seventy per cent of the total land area is dedicated to green spaces, lakes and parks, creating an environment of harmony and tranquility. Its strategic location is also a strong asset, as it sits adjacent to Europe’s largest casino resort and just minutes away from downtown Limassol, providing immediate access to premium amenities, services and entertainment options,” he added.

Limassol Greens is developed and managed by Lanitis Golf Public Co Ltd. The project’s architectural identity bears the signature of HKS London (Luciano Mazza), J+A Philippou Architects, Stamataris Architect, and Armeftis Partners & Associates, while construction is carried out by Cybarco Contracting, Atlas Pantou, Multipro, and Zemco.

Combining luxury living, world-class sports and leisure facilities, and a prime location, Limassol Greens emerges as the ideal destination for those seeking quality of life and long-term stability. For more information about Limassol Greens, visit: https://limassolgreens.com