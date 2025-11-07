Swiss-based fertilizer giant EuroChem Group AG said the European Union’s highest court confirmed the company is not itself subject to restrictive measures imposed on its founder, Russian billionaire Andrey Melnichenko, easing a long-running compliance overhang for the company and its counterparties.

In an Oct. 29 order, the president of the Court of Justice of the European Union Koen Lenaerts said funds and economic resources of Firstline Trust – EuroChem’s owner – held by Linetrust, the group’s ultimate holding vehicle, are not frozen under EU sanctions targeting Melnichenko. On that basis, the court rejected Linetrust’s request to intervene in proceedings over Melnichenko’s designation.

The order may prompt some national authorities in EU member states and courts in third countries to revisit how they apply Council Regulation (EU) No. 269/2014 to corporate structures previously linked to listed individuals. EuroChem urged banks, suppliers and regulators to take the decision into account when assessing the company’s sanctions status and processing transactions.

The CJEU move follows earlier General Court findings that: the mere mention of EuroChem in the grounds for Melnichenko’s listing doesn’t impose obligations on third parties dealing with the company; Firstline Trust isn’t targeted by EU measures aimed at Melnichenko; and ending business with a company solely because its name appears in such grounds shouldn’t automatically be deemed an act taken “in good faith.”

Sanctions announced in 2022 against Andrey Melnichenko for his alleged proximity to Kremlin, and his wife, Aleksandra, triggered operational disruptions across EuroChem’s European assets.

EuroChem’s Antwerp plant halted operations in March 2022 amid supply and power issues; Belgian authorities concluded later in that year the site wasn’t itself subject to EU sanctions, allowing a restart.

In Lithuania, the Lifosa plant saw bank accounts frozen in 2022, causing repeated stoppages; restrictions were lifted in June 2024 and operations resumed.

EuroChen reported multimillion-euro losses from the disruptions.

Separately, a UK court in August 2025 barred ING Groep NV and Société Générale SA from making €212 million payments on EuroChem bonds, finding the transfers would be unlawful under EU sanctions.

EuroChem said counterparties should conduct their own assessments in light of the EU courts’ findings concerning the company and its ownership structure.