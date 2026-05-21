Cyprus recorded 33,640 beehives on farms in 2023, as the total number of beehives across the European Union rose sharply, according to a report released by Eurostat to mark World Bee Day.

Across the EU, the number of beehives on farms reached 9.4 million in 2023, representing an increase of 1.3 million or 16 per cent compared with 2020, when the figure stood at 8.1 million.

Eurostat clarified that the data reflects only beehives located on farms, meaning the overall number of hives across the EU is likely higher.

Within this context, Cyprus’ total of 33,640 beehives places it among smaller contributors, reflecting the island’s scale but still forming part of the broader agricultural ecosystem.

At the EU level, Italy recorded the highest number of beehives at nearly 1.9 million, followed by Romania with 1.7 million, Greece with 1.2 million, and Bulgaria with 1.0 million.

The data showed that beehive numbers increased in 12 EU countries between 2020 and 2023, with the most significant rise recorded in Italy, which added 822,490 hives, a jump of 79 per cent.

At the same time, 10 countries reported declines, with the steepest drops seen in Hungary, down by 152,110 hives or 34 per cent, and Spain, which recorded a decrease of 131,440 hives or 14 per cent.

The figures underline the uneven development of beekeeping across the EU, with some countries expanding production while others face contraction.

Eurostat highlighted the critical role of bees in agriculture, noting that they pollinate a wide range of crops across both warm and cold climates.

The statistical office also explained that bees are able to survive colder temperatures by overwintering in their hives, relying on stored honey reserves.

The publication coincided with World Bee Day, which aims to raise awareness of the essential role of bees and other pollinators in maintaining ecosystems, food production and human health.

In response to growing concerns about declining pollinator populations, the European Commission in 2023 presented “A New Deal for Pollinators”, a policy framework designed to address the issue.

The initiative builds on the 2018 EU Pollinators Initiative and responds to the European Citizens’ Initiative “Save bees and farmers!”, reflecting increased public and institutional attention to the issue.

The renewed strategy sets out actions at both EU and national level to reverse the decline of pollinators by 2030, forming part of broader environmental efforts.

It also complements the Nature Restoration Regulation and is a key component of the EU Biodiversity Strategy 2030.

For Cyprus, the data highlights the importance of sustaining pollinator populations, particularly given their role in supporting local agriculture and biodiversity.

Broadly, the Eurostat figures show that while beehive numbers are increasing across the EU, the long-term health of pollinators remains a priority for policymakers and farmers alike.