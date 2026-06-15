But commercial reality will determine what happens next

The launch of the East Med Energy Center (Emec) in Houston this week and the revival of high-level regional energy diplomacy mark significant developments in East Med energy cooperation. The presence of US Energy Secretary Chris Wright alongside ministers from Greece, Cyprus and Israel sends a powerful signal that Washington continues to view the East Med as strategically important.

Yet, while the political symbolism is undeniable, the key question remains whether these initiatives will lead to tangible developments on the ground.

The region’s future will still be determined primarily by commercial fundamentals rather than political declarations.

A significant strategic upgrade

Unlike many regional political initiatives that come and go, Emec establishes a permanent institutional mechanism linking governments, universities, research institutions, investors and energy companies. Its location in Houston – the global centre of the energy industry – is particularly significant.

The 2019 US EastMed Act envisaged the centre as a platform for energy cooperation, innovation, technology development, strategic analysis and regional energy security.

Together with the growing involvement of the US, this creates a more structured framework for cooperation among Cyprus, Greece, Israel, Egypt and regional partners.

The timing is also noteworthy. The East Med is emerging from several years of geopolitical turbulence while simultaneously confronting a rapidly changing global energy market. Europe continues to seek diversified gas supplies, Egypt faces a domestic gas deficit, and energy security has returned to the top of political agendas.

In that context, stronger regional coordination is clearly beneficial.

Politics is no longer the main constraint

The reality facing East Med energy projects today is very different from that of a decade ago.

Political support for regional cooperation is now stronger than ever. The US actively supports regional energy cooperation and Cyprus, Greece, Israel and Egypt maintain extensive energy partnerships.

The principal obstacles are no longer political but commercial.

Companies investing billions of dollars in offshore developments are guided by resource size, project economics, market access, LNG prices, development costs and expected returns.

No amount of political support can transform a marginal project into a commercially attractive one.

For this reason, Emec and the East Mediterranean Gas Forum (EMGF) should be viewed as enablers rather than drivers of development.

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright greats Cyprus Energy Minister Michael Damianos

Cyprus moves into a new phase

The strongest evidence that the region is entering a new phase comes from Cyprus itself. Eleven exploration wells and four appraisal wells have resulted in six significant discoveries: Aphrodite, Cronos, Calypso, Zeus, Glaucus and Pegasus. Combined resources are estimated at about 20 tcf, making Cyprus a significant emerging gas province in the East Med. More importantly, projects have moved beyond exploration into development.

The Aphrodite development is progressing toward commercialisation through Egypt, with production potentially beginning around 2030-2031, provided it achieves a final investment decision (FID).

Cronos has also advanced significantly. Cyprus has approved the development framework, with gas expected to be transported to Egypt, processed through existing infrastructure and ultimately exported as LNG, primarily to European markets.

Meanwhile, ExxonMobil and QatarEnergy have officially declared Glaucus and Pegasus commercial discoveries and are evaluating development options. Together these discoveries provide a substantial resource base that could support future regional export projects.

Egypt remains the commercial hub

One of the clearest messages emerging from Washington is the growing recognition of Egypt’s central role in regional gas commercialisation.

Egypt’s existing infrastructure at Idku and Damietta remains the only realistic export route currently available for most East Med gas discoveries. This reflects a broader reality that has become increasingly apparent over the last few years.

For Cyprus and Israel, Egypt is not merely a neighbouring market. It is the commercial bridge connecting East Med gas resources to global LNG markets.

Developing offshore gas fields becomes far easier when producers can utilise existing infrastructure rather than build entirely new export facilities.

This is one reason why Cronos and Aphrodite have progressed while more ambitious export concepts have struggled to gain traction.

But Egypt’s thirst for gas is also a major factor that should not be underestimated.

What Emec could and could not deliver

The greatest value of Emec may lie in reducing the technical and commercial barriers that delay projects. It can potentially facilitate technology transfer, research collaboration, energy security planning, business-to-business partnerships and access to US investors and service providers. These could address many of the practical challenges that developers face.

Large energy projects are often delayed not because resources are absent, but because financing, technology, infrastructure and regulatory requirements fail to align. Creating a platform that brings these stakeholders together could accelerate decision making.

At the same time, expectations should remain realistic. Emec will not create new gas discoveries and will not guarantee FIDs. It will not solve Egypt’s gas shortage and will not determine future LNG prices.

Nor will it change the fundamental economics facing East Med projects.

Ultimately, ExxonMobil will drill wells based on geological prospects. Chevron will invest based on expected returns. ENI and TotalEnergies will proceed with Cronos only if they believe the project can generate acceptable profits.

Commercial logic will remain decisive.

The next five years will be critical

The outlook for the region now depends on several key developments.

First, further exploration results, particularly around Cyprus and Greece, will determine whether resource volumes continue to grow.

Second, successful development of Aphrodite and Cronos will demonstrate whether East Med gas can be commercialised efficiently through Egypt.

Third, decisions regarding Glaucus and Pegasus will reveal how ExxonMobil views the long-term potential of the region.

Finally, European gas demand and LNG market conditions after 2030 -still unclear – will heavily influence investment decisions.

If these factors evolve positively, the institutional framework established in Washington could help unlock a new phase of regional development.

If they do not, Emec risks becoming primarily a valuable diplomatic and research platform rather than a catalyst for major commercial expansion.

A supporting mechanism, not a game changer

The launch of Emec and the renewed momentum of regional energy diplomacy demonstrate growing US engagement, stronger regional cooperation and increasing recognition of the region’s potential in future energy security. Emec can facilitate cooperation and help create the conditions for success.

But the ultimate success of the region will not be decided by Emec, but by companies that assess costs, risks and returns. Cronos and Aphrodite still face challenges before they achieve FID. Cyprus must also ensure it derives commercial benefits, not just political.

The real drivers of the next phase of East Med energy development remain commercial discoveries, competitive economics and successful project execution.

That is where the future of the region will be ultimately determined.

Dr Charles Ellinas is a Councilor at the Atlantic Council