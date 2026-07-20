Heritage Private School records another remarkable year

The Heritage Private School has concluded another successful academic year, marked by academic achievement, international recognition and participation in a wide range of educational and extracurricular activities.

During the 2025–2026 academic year, the School continued to celebrate the achievements of the Class of 2025, who secured offers from leading universities worldwide, including Bocconi University, the University of Amsterdam, the University of Melbourne, the University of Warwick, University College London, King’s College London, the University of Edinburgh, the University of Toronto, Stockholm School of Economics, ESCP Business School, Pennsylvania State University and the University of Thessaly.

The School also recorded outstanding success in the Summer 2025 Cambridge International and Pearson examinations. Students received 11 Cambridge International Outstanding Learner Awards and two Pearson Edexcel Outstanding Learner Awards, including four “Top in the World” and four “Top in Cyprus” awards.

This year’s academic outstanding achievements were also recognised at the annual Secondary School Prize Giving Ceremony. 67 Honours Students received the coveted €1,000 Heritage Scholarship. Subject Top Scorers from Years 7–13, Diligence Prize winners and recipients of special awards, including the Dr Phoebus Nicolaides Prize, Harvard Book Prize, Lynne Tromans Award and Christoforou All Round Prize, were celebrated for their achievements. Four students were also awarded the Ancoria/Sievert Larsson Excellence Scholarship Awards, securing scholarships for Years 7, 10, 12 and 13.

Beyond the classroom, Heritage students represented the School in over 30 national and international competitions, including the Pancyprian Accounting and Economics Olympiad, the Young Naturalists League in Thessaloniki and the AMOPA International “Plaisir d’écrire” Competition.

The School’s young entrepreneurs also impressed at the Junior Achievement Trade Fair in Nicosia with HALLOOMIES, an innovative concept for crispy, protein-rich halloumi chips. Their creativity and entrepreneurial spirit earned them an interview on Alpha News.

Throughout the 2025–2026 academic year, students took part in a broad programme of educational, scientific and cultural experiences. Highlights included the Secondary School production of Shrek The Musical, the Primary School production of The Wizard of Oz, the inaugural Primary School STEM Day and Years 7–10 Science Exhibition, the Primary School Art Exhibition entitled “Our Cyprus”, the Year 6 residential trip to Troodos, visits to PwC and Exness, Model United Nations conferences in Athens and The Hague, the World Challenge expedition to Vietnam and a physics study trip to CERN and the United Nations in Geneva.

Students participated in the EuroMath and EuroScience Conference, the UNESCO Symposium, the two-day workshop “Folktales and Myths of Cyprus”, and the German PASCH project “Das Stofftaschen-Projekt”, in collaboration with the Experimental Music Gymnasium of Pallini, Athens. Year 4 Greek First Language students visited the Third Primary School of Ypsonas to meet their pen pals, and Primary School boys’ and girls’ teams won all their groups at the annual Cyprus Inter-Schools Cricket Tournament at Happy Valley.

Having held the British Council International School Award since 2008, The Heritage Private School continues to demonstrate its commitment to international learning and high educational standards. This September, the exciting launch of a state-of-the-art Upper Secondary building and introduction of three new A-Level subjects, will further enhance our unique and specialist educational provisions.

The School congratulates its students and staff on their dedication and achievements, and thanks its families and wider community for their continued support.