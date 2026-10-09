Trinkets and treasures from the olden days, grandfather’s trunks and grandmother’s closets will be on full display at the latest Grand Antiques & Vintage Market. After three successful events, the market prepares its fourth edition this Saturday, October 10, bringing antiques, vintage finds and timeless craftsmanship to the New Strovolos Town Hall Square Gardens in Nicosia.

“Step into a world where every item has a story to tell,” say organisers. “Browse through a carefully curated selection of vendors offering everything from antique furniture and vintage décor to vinyl records, jewellery, artwork, collectibles, curiosities, vintage clothes and one-of-a-kind treasures waiting to be discovered.

“Whether you’re a passionate collector, a vintage enthusiast, or simply looking for a unique day out with family and friends, there’s something special waiting for everyone.”

The event will run from 10am to 5pm, with free admission and besides local sellers and their second-hand items, music will add to the mood as well as street food options.

4th Grand Antiques & Vintage Market

Market with vintage items, décor pieces, jewellery, artwork, collectibles and more. October 10. New Strovolos Town Hall Square Gardens, Nicosia. 10am-5pm. Free admission