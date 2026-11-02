Lexeko Estate in Lythrodontas gets ready to host its first Farmers Festival this November, bringing a vintage community vibe to the suburbs of the Nicosia district.

From 10am to 5pm on November 15, there will be vintage-themed markets, hands-on workshops and nature-inspired areas to browse.

At the market, visitors will find Y2K and second-hand clothing, antiques, accessories and collectables, handmade jewellery, crafts, fresh local produce as well as food bites and drinks.

Running throughout the event are exclusive workshops to get crafty. A Sip & Paint activity will be on, alongside a cooking class and a flower arrangement workshop.

Games for young visitors will also be available at a dedicated children’s play area with entertainment and experiences. Plus, a live DJ and a band will add a tuneful note to the event.

Farmers Fest

Vintage market, workshops and activities. November 15. Lexeko Estate, Lythrodontas, Nicosia district. 10am-5pm. €10 for adults, €5 for children. www.lexekoestate.com