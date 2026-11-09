Fuel shortages have returned to at least half a dozen Russian regions, officials and Russian media said, after Ukrainian strikes on at least eight major oil refineries in the past two weeks raised the prospect of motorists once again queuing for hours at filling stations.

Ukraine sharply stepped up attacks on Russian refineries after October 30, when US President Donald Trump’s self-declared energy ceasefire between Kyiv and Moscow failed to take hold.

In its latest attack, Ukraine hit Russia’s second-largest oil refinery in the northwestern town of Kirishi overnight, the governor, Alexander Drozdenko, said on Monday.

Such attacks erode Russia’s ability to produce gasoline and diesel fuel, raising concerns over domestic fuel supplies and potentially complicating a deal between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump on Russian diesel exports to world markets and the United States.

The head of Russia’s northwestern Karelia region said on Sunday that fuel sale restrictions were being introduced at filling stations along highways, with purchases capped at 30 litres for gasoline and 50 litres for diesel. Sales of fuel in canisters were suspended altogether, he said.

“I am fully aware that these restrictions may cause inconvenience both to the republic’s residents and to our business owners, whose work depends on logistics. However, under the current circumstances, these measures are necessary,” Karelia governor Artur Parfenchikov said on Telegram.

“Our main priority at present is to prevent panic buying, ensure the even distribution of fuel, and maintain the stable operation of all petrol stations in order to avoid disruptions.”

He said the measures, which he described as temporary, were being introduced at filling stations controlled by Russia’s largest oil producer Rosneft ROSN.MM and that authorities were working to restore normal supplies as quickly as possible.

Rosneft did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

CURBS EXTEND TO EASTERN RUSSIA

Authorities in Buryatia in eastern Siberia said Rosneft filling stations in the regional capital, Ulan-Ude, had imposed the same sales limits, while neighbouring Zabaykalsky region also reported restrictions.

Curbs on sales were reported in the regions of Nizhny Novgorod, Arkhangelsk, Penza and Krasnoyarsk.

Russia introduced similar restrictions across many regions this summer after an earlier wave of Ukrainian drone attacks on refineries coincided with peak seasonal demand.

Those shortages prompted authorities to reintroduce restrictions on gasoline exports, and in July they also restricted overseas sales of diesel fuel.