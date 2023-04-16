April 16, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CM VideosCyprusDivided Island

20 years of checkpoints (video)

By Theo Panayides01
ch

On April 24, 2003 the first checkpoint opened in Cyprus, connecting its two sides for the first time since the Turkish invasion in 1974.

But how many people actually cross?

Related Posts

Live music events abound in April

Eleni Philippou

Cyprus Business Now: weekly wrap-up

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Inland Revenue warns taxpayers to ignore scam message that may look legit

Jean Christou

‘No magic solutions’ to big issues, Christodoulides says in Easter message

Jean Christou

Holy Light arrives in Cyprus for Easter services

Staff Reporter

Relationship between a Greek and Turk sets scene for comedic commentary

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign