Traditional festivals taking place in July

Upcoming annual festivals give islanders all the more reasons to venture out to Cyprus’ picturesque villages. The summer is full of traditional festivals celebrating local produce and seasonal goods and July hosts plenty of them, just in time before the August holidays – and the heat – take over. Right before the month ends, another round of Cypriot festivals will take place highlighting local goods. Get ready for live Greek music, local delights and homemade treats.
Polemi Festival
The annual festival of Polemi village in Paphos returns this year for one more night of music and gastronomy. On Friday, July 28 villagers and festival-goers will enjoy a live performance by Vassilis Dimas, as well as live acts by Naya and the Droulias Brothers. The festival will begin at 8pm and has a €10 entrance or a €20 ticket which includes food as well.
Tel: 99-949694
Koili Carob Festival
Also happening in the Paphos district on July 28 is the Carob Festival in Koili village. An evening of music, food and drinks will entertain visitors as Evros Antoniou, Sasa Basta and Nikos Vezyrakis take the stage. Held at the Regional Koili Centre, the festival will offer free traditional carob pretzels while food stalls prepare hot food. The entertainment will commence at 8pm and the entrance costs just €5.
Tel: 99-401529, 26-642570
Watermelon Dance
Yes, a fiesta dedicated to a favourite summer fruit is coming up in Akaki village on July 28. The Watermelon Dance in Akaki Square will feature plenty of fruity bites and watermelon in numerous forms – spoon sweets, fresh, cocktails and more. Bringing the entertainment of the evening will be the musical group Ta Kefia who will perform live. Similar to previous editions, the event aims to highlight the watermelon producers of the region as well as the delicious fruit produced by the village of Akaki.
8.30pm. €15/20. Tel: 99-924782
Hazel Tree Festival
On July 29 and 30, the green-filled village of Platanistasa will host another edition of the traditional hazelnut festival. This will be the 5th time the festival takes place, organised by the Association of Expatriates of Platanistasa. Throughout the weekend, guided tours by the Association to the hazelnut forests will take place while stands with Cypriot delicacies, traditional cold meats and local food feed hungry stomachs. In the village square, traditional folk dances and music will entertain visitors while, of course, hazelnuts are on full display.
6.30pm-9pm on July 29 and 9.30am-5pm on July 30