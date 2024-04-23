April 23, 2024

Celestyal debuts new ‘National Geographic Day Tours’

Rhodes Blutopia

Celestyal has launched a series of seven ‘National Geographic Day Tours’, available across Greece and Croatia. The one- and half-day tours offer travellers the opportunity to explore the world through uniquely authentic National Geographic experiences.

The new shore-based experiences, open to book now, are led by National Geographic-trained guides and are built on the storytelling, special access and expert knowledge that is foundational to National Geographic. Travellers will be immersed in an array of topics and local culture as they discover people and places central to the itineraries.

The tours are available across all itineraries that call into these destinations:

Athens

  • The history of the Olympic games. From the birth of the Olympics to Athens 2004, guests can trace the evolution of the games on an in-depth tour of Olympic sites and discover how ancient Greek athletes continue to inspire the country today. The tour includes an opportunity to meet a former Olympic athlete for an exclusive viewing of the Olympic Sports Complex.

The history of the Olympic Games

Dubrovnik

  • Silk production and the tradition behind Konvale embroidery. Guests will embark on a tour of Croatia’s Konvale region, where the local art form of making traditional embroidery is being kept alive for future generations.
  • The benefits and the flavours of oyster farming. Guests will cruise Mali Ston Bay to a working oyster farm, where they’ll experience the ecological benefits of oyster agriculture straight from the source.
  • Dubrovnik’s highlights through your lens. Guests will explore Dubrovnik’s landmarks and hidden gems with a National Geographic photography guide. Starting from St Lawrence Fortress, they’ll photograph Pile Gate, Stradun, Old Town Market, Jesuit Stairs and Rector’s Palace.

Rhodes

  • Uncharted discovery. Guests will climb aboard a 4×4 vehicle and head out on an off-the-beaten-path exploration of Rhodes. They’ll be accompanied by a local guide who will share firsthand knowledge of the flora, fauna and local culture of this beautiful Greek island.
  • The fascinating world of bees. Guests will visit the Bee Museum of Rhodes and discover why honeybees are some of the most important living organisms on the planet. They’ll sample local honey and visit an active apiary to explore a buzzing bee colony.
  • Blutopia: a marine biology experience. Guests will learn the story behind “Blutopia”, the creation of a small family business trying to keep young scientists on their home island, to protect the natural marine environment.

All National Geographic Day Tours on offer meet the Global Sustainable Tourism Council criteria, and every trip booked helps support the global nonprofit National Geographic Society in its work to protect and illuminate the world through exploration, research and education.

“These unmissable new shore excursions, offered through National Geographic Tours, are the perfect addition to Celestyal’s on-shore experiences,” said Celestyal Chief Commercial Officer Lee Haslett.

“Led by expert guides, they showcase the rich cultural and natural heritage of each destination, while also contributing to sustainable tourism practices worldwide.”

