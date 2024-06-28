Eurobank has been awarded a prestigious distinction in the field of post-custodial services, being named “Best Sub-Custodian Bank 2024” in Cyprus and Greece by the esteemed Global Finance magazine.

This accolade marks Eurobank’s top distinction as the Best Sub-Custodian Bank in both Cyprus and Greece and notably, it is the 18th distinction of the Eurobank Group since 2006, clearly demonstrating the high quality of the Bank’s services over time.

According to an announcement by the bank, this “continued recognition emphatically underlines Eurobank Group’s successful strategy of providing high-quality, innovative post-trade services to institutional and retail clients”.

Global Finance magazine annually highlights the top performers among banks based on a multi-factor criterion set, including customer relationship, quality of services, technology platforms, and the ability to respond immediately to a range of regulatory changes.

Furthermore, the recognition takes into account the creation of innovative products and services, as well as a thorough knowledge of the regulatory framework and practices of the respective market.

“Eurobank Cyprus noted that it is a leading provider of custody services to retail and institutional investors in Cyprus,” a bank announcement said.

“The services are provided by a highly experienced and specialised team, which has captured the largest market share among both reporting investors and Investment Funds (UCITS and AIFs) in Cyprus,” it added.

“It is worth mentioning that the types of investment funds supported range from simple UCITS to complex AIFs, which invest in a wide array of assets and markets (including financial instruments, private equity, shipping, real estate, as well as lending funds), with investors and investment activities spanning across the globe,” the bank concluded.