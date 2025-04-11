Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has ended months of speculation about his future by signing a contract extension at Anfield, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The 32-year-old, who joined the club in 2017 from AS Roma, could have left the league leaders for free in the summer with his contract set to expire in June.

Media reports said Salah had signed a two-year extension but there was no confirmation from the club on the length of the deal.

“Of course I’m very excited. We have a great team now. Before also we had a great team. But I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies and enjoy my football,” Salah said in club statement.

“It’s great, I had my best years here. I played eight years, hopefully it’s going to be 10. Enjoying my life here, enjoying my football. I had the best years in my career.

“I would like to say to [the fans], I am very, very happy to be here. I signed here because I believe we can win a lot of big trophies together. Keep supporting us and we’ll give it our best, and hopefully in the future we’re going to win more trophies.”