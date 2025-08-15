Two people were injured on Friday in a shooting near a mosque in the Swedish city of Orebro, in what was likely a case of gang-related crime, police said.

Both victims were taken to hospital, a police spokesperson told Reuters. They declined to comment on the extent of their injuries.

Police said the case was being investigated as attempted murder and that they were seeking a suspect, although there were no immediate arrests.

Sweden has suffered a wave of gang-related violence for more than a decade, and investigators said the latest shooting could be a similar case.

“Based on the current situation regarding the shooting in Orebro, the incident is believed to be linked to the criminal network environment,” the police said in a statement without elaborating.

In February, 10 students and teachers were killed in a shooting in Orebro, some 200 kilometres west of Stockholm, in what became Sweden’s deadliest gun attack.

The perpetrator in the February shooting was a former student who also killed himself, and was not associated with criminal gangs. Investigators found no clear motive in the case.