Newcastle United have signed German forward Nick Woltemade from Stuttgart in a club-record deal, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

Financial details were not revealed but British media reported that the deal was worth 69 million pounds($93.21 million).

The 23-year-old’s deal eclipses the 63 million pounds Newcastle paid for Sweden striker Alexander Isak three years ago when he became the club’s most expensive player.

Woltemade came through Werder Bremen’s academy and became their youngest Bundesliga debutant in 2020 at the age of 17. He joined Stuttgart last year and scored 17 goals in 33 appearances across all competitions

With Isak unavailable as he pushes for a move to Liverpool, Woltemade may have to adapt quickly and make an impact, though he has not been registered in time to make his debut in Newcastle’s away game against Leeds United later on Saturday.

“We are delighted to get Nick’s signing over the line so quickly. He fits the profile for exactly what we have been looking for to add to our attacking options,” manager Eddie Howe said.

“He’s strong in a lot of areas — he has great technical ability and has proven himself to be a real threat in one of Europe’s top leagues — but he’s also still at an age where he has plenty of room to develop and grow here.”

Capped twice by Germany, the 1.98-metre forward has been called up for the World Cup qualifiers against Slovakia and Northern Ireland in September.

“It’s a big step in my life to leave Germany but everybody has welcomed me so well and it already feels like family,” Woltemade said.

“I have a really good feeling from speaking to the head coach that this is the right place for me to find my best level… From the first contact, I felt like the club really wanted me and had big plans for me.”