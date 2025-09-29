Mainly fine weather can be expected on Monday, with a few clouds and isolated showers in the mountains towards the afternoon.

Temperatures will reach 32C inland, 29C along the coast and 24C in the highest mountains.

Winds will be a southwest to northwest gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, turning to a fresh breeze of 5 Beaufort in coastal areas in the afternoon, over moderate seas.

Monday night will be cloudy with isolated showers and temperatures dropping to 17C inland, 19C along the coast and 14C in the highest mountains.

Winds will be a southwest to northwest gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, over slight seas.

Clouds and rain continue on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures remaining close to the seasonal average.