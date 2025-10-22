On Wednesday, temperatures will climb to up to 30 degrees Celsius inland, around 28 degrees on the coast and up to 23 degrees in the higher mountains.

While it will initially be mostly clear, isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected from noon onwards, mainly inland and in the southern coastal areas and mountains.

There will be weak to moderate winds blowing at force three to four on the Beaufort scale. The sea will be calm to slightly rough.

Tonight, the weather will remain mostly clear. Temperatures will drop to 14 degrees Celsius inland, around 17 degrees on the coast and 11 degrees in the higher mountains.

Light winds will blow mainly from the northwest to the northeast at force three on the Beaufort scale. The sea will be calm to slightly rough.

On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, it will be partly cloudy with isolated showers expected in the mountains and inland in the afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to drop slightly over the next three days.