World number two Iga Swiatek began her quest for a second WTA Finals trophy with a 6-1 6-2 win over Australian Open champion Madison Keys in their round robin clash at the season-ending championships on Saturday.

The 2023 champion made a fast start in the Riyadh showpiece, winning 12 of the first 14 points to take a 3-0 lead as a rusty Keys struggled to find rhythm on serve in her first match since a stunning U.S. Open first-round defeat in late August.

Swiatek continued to pile on the pressure on her American opponent, who looked out of sorts in her first appearance in the season finale since her debut in 2016, and the Pole raced away to take the opening set dropping only one game.

The pair swapped breaks at the start of the second set, but an untimely double fault from Keys handed the advantage back to Swiatek, who made no mistake from there to wrap up the victory on serve in only 61 minutes.

The WTA Finals, which features the top eight singles players and doubles teams in the world, has a record prize pool of $15.5 million and offers 1,500 points. The tournament culminates with the finals at King Saud University Sports Arena on November 8.

In the second match from the Serena Williams Group later on Saturday, Wimbledon and U.S. Open runner-up Amanda Anisimova of the United States will take on Kazakhstan’s former All England Club champion Elena Rybakina.

On Sunday, the top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka begins her bid for a maiden WTA Finals title when the Belarusian takes on two-times major finalist Jasmine Paolini of Italy in the Steffi Graf Group before holder Coco Gauff meets fellow American Jessica Pegula.

Unlike in the previous two editions of the tournament, the year-end world number one ranking will not be up for grabs with U.S. Open champion Sabalenka assured of finishing on top after building a 1,675-point lead over Swiatek heading to Riyadh.