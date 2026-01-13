The police on Tuesday announced that they have made four arrests after a video emerged of four men appearing to kick and throw a turtle.

They said they had received a complaint at around 1.30pm on Monday and that they attended the scene of the video, a beach near the Paphos district village of Chlorakas, shortly afterwards.

There, they said, investigations led them to determine the identities of the four men shown in the video.

All four were found alongside a dead turtle at their workplace, with the police having taken custody of the dead turtle so as to determine its cause of death, with a wider investigation into the matter ongoing.

It had been reported that the four men are employees of the Chlorakas village council.