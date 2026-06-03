Forty-eight locations have been identified across Cyprus with a high number of fatal, serious and other road collisions and are increasing surveillance and enforcement measures to improve road safety, police said on Wednesday.
Police said the locations were mapped as part of ongoing efforts to analyse collision data and implement targeted measures aimed at reducing road accidents.
The classification of each site as a high-risk area was based on the number of road collisions recorded annually.
Analysis of data covering the period from 2023 to 2025 revealed 48 collision hotspots across the island.
19 are in Nicosia district, 14 in Larnaca, eight in Limassol, five in Paphos and two in Famagusta.
Police said increased patrols and monitoring will be carried out at the identified locations to reduce risks and improve compliance with traffic regulations.
All relevant government departments and services have been informed of the findings so that any necessary interventions or infrastructure improvements can also be considered, authorities added.
Police urged drivers to remain vigilant, obey traffic laws and exercise personal responsibility to help improve safety for all road users.
Nicosia district (19)
- 28th October Avenue between Asomatou and Paleon Patron Germanou streets
- Stassandrou–Pindarou–Androkleous junction
- Limassol Avenue, Aglantzia
- Salaminos, Stasinou, Archbishop Makarios II and Eugenias & Antoniou Theodotou avenues junction
- Athalassa Avenue and Petrou Eliade Street junction
- Museum, Lord Byron and Nehrou avenues junction
- Metochion, Agios Prokopios and Delphin streets junction
- Larnacos Avenue and Digeni Akrita Avenue junction
- John Kennedy Avenue between Ormeniou and Zappeiou streets, Palouriotissa
- Athalassa Avenue between Souliou and 28th October streets
- Limassol–Megalou Alexandrou roundabout, Latsia
- Iroon Avenue, Engomi
- Vasileos Pavlou, Griva Digeni and 25th March avenues junction
- Eugenias & Antoniou Theodotou avenues and Pindarou & Roikou streets junction
- Larnacos Avenue with Katharis and Nikou Georgiou streets
- Pouliou Kapota Avenue and Aigaios Street junction
- John Kennedy, Markou Drakou and Digeni Akrita avenues junction
- RIK and Limassol avenues junction
- Spyros Kyprianou, Iosif Hadjiiosif and Dimitriou Vikelas avenues junction
Limassol district (8)
- Franklin Roosevelt, Demokratias and Alexandria avenues junction
- Vasileos Georgiou Avenue and Stymfalidon Street junction
- Vasileos Georgiou Avenue and Panagiotis Tsangari Street junction
- A6 motorway near Erimi
- Spyros Kyprianou and Omonia avenues junction
- Archbishop Makarios III Avenue and Agias Zoni Street junction
- Archbishop Makarios III Avenue and Ioannis Polemis Street junction
- Trion Ierarchon and Piraeus streets junction
Larnaca district (14)
- Grigoris Afxentiou, Archbishop Makarios III and Athens avenues junction
- Spyros Kyprianou Avenue with Alexandrou Panagouli and Platres streets
- Vasos Lyssaridis, Faneromenis, Nikos and Despinas Pattihi avenues roundabout
- Archbishop Makarios III, Grigoris Afxentiou and Athens avenues with Vasileos Pavlos Square
- A5 motorway near Kofinou exit
- Kotza Tepe, Umm Haram and Touzhane streets junction
- Venetian Tower Street and road to Faros, Pervolia
- Paidias and Christofi Eleftheriou streets junction, Oroklini
- Papanikoli Avenue and Vasiliou Avgerinou Street junction
- Artemis Avenue, Stadiou, Leonidas Kioupi and Louki Pieridi streets roundabout
- Kalo Chorio roundabout
- Mazotos–Alaminos road between the 3rd and 4th kilometre
- Famagusta Avenue roundabout, Livadia
- Konstantinou Kalogera Street
Paphos district (5)
- Europe, Giannos Kranidiotis and Egnatia avenues junction
- Agapinoros and Pandoras streets junction
- Apostolou Pavlou, Gladstonos and Nikodimos Mylonas streets junction
- Ampelokipon, Kefallinias and Autokratoros Theofilou streets junction
- Empa, Christos Kkelis and Dimitraki Adamou avenues junction
Famagusta district (2)
- Stadiou Street, Ayia Napa, between Monopetra and Almyrou Nerou streets
- Sotira–Liopetri road between the 2nd and 3rd kilometre
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