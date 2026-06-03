Forty-eight locations have been identified across Cyprus with a high number of fatal, serious and other road collisions and are increasing surveillance and enforcement measures to improve road safety, police said on Wednesday.

Police said the locations were mapped as part of ongoing efforts to analyse collision data and implement targeted measures aimed at reducing road accidents.

The classification of each site as a high-risk area was based on the number of road collisions recorded annually.

Analysis of data covering the period from 2023 to 2025 revealed 48 collision hotspots across the island.

19 are in Nicosia district, 14 in Larnaca, eight in Limassol, five in Paphos and two in Famagusta.

Police said increased patrols and monitoring will be carried out at the identified locations to reduce risks and improve compliance with traffic regulations.

All relevant government departments and services have been informed of the findings so that any necessary interventions or infrastructure improvements can also be considered, authorities added.

Police urged drivers to remain vigilant, obey traffic laws and exercise personal responsibility to help improve safety for all road users.

Nicosia district (19)

28th October Avenue between Asomatou and Paleon Patron Germanou streets

Stassandrou–Pindarou–Androkleous junction

Limassol Avenue, Aglantzia

Salaminos, Stasinou, Archbishop Makarios II and Eugenias & Antoniou Theodotou avenues junction

Athalassa Avenue and Petrou Eliade Street junction

Museum, Lord Byron and Nehrou avenues junction

Metochion, Agios Prokopios and Delphin streets junction

Larnacos Avenue and Digeni Akrita Avenue junction

John Kennedy Avenue between Ormeniou and Zappeiou streets, Palouriotissa

Athalassa Avenue between Souliou and 28th October streets

Limassol–Megalou Alexandrou roundabout, Latsia

Iroon Avenue, Engomi

Vasileos Pavlou, Griva Digeni and 25th March avenues junction

Eugenias & Antoniou Theodotou avenues and Pindarou & Roikou streets junction

Larnacos Avenue with Katharis and Nikou Georgiou streets

Pouliou Kapota Avenue and Aigaios Street junction

John Kennedy, Markou Drakou and Digeni Akrita avenues junction

RIK and Limassol avenues junction

Spyros Kyprianou, Iosif Hadjiiosif and Dimitriou Vikelas avenues junction

Limassol district (8)

Franklin Roosevelt, Demokratias and Alexandria avenues junction

Vasileos Georgiou Avenue and Stymfalidon Street junction

Vasileos Georgiou Avenue and Panagiotis Tsangari Street junction

A6 motorway near Erimi

Spyros Kyprianou and Omonia avenues junction

Archbishop Makarios III Avenue and Agias Zoni Street junction

Archbishop Makarios III Avenue and Ioannis Polemis Street junction

Trion Ierarchon and Piraeus streets junction

Larnaca district (14)

Grigoris Afxentiou, Archbishop Makarios III and Athens avenues junction

Spyros Kyprianou Avenue with Alexandrou Panagouli and Platres streets

Vasos Lyssaridis, Faneromenis, Nikos and Despinas Pattihi avenues roundabout

Archbishop Makarios III, Grigoris Afxentiou and Athens avenues with Vasileos Pavlos Square

A5 motorway near Kofinou exit

Kotza Tepe, Umm Haram and Touzhane streets junction

Venetian Tower Street and road to Faros, Pervolia

Paidias and Christofi Eleftheriou streets junction, Oroklini

Papanikoli Avenue and Vasiliou Avgerinou Street junction

Artemis Avenue, Stadiou, Leonidas Kioupi and Louki Pieridi streets roundabout

Kalo Chorio roundabout

Mazotos–Alaminos road between the 3rd and 4th kilometre

Famagusta Avenue roundabout, Livadia

Konstantinou Kalogera Street

Paphos district (5)

Europe, Giannos Kranidiotis and Egnatia avenues junction

Agapinoros and Pandoras streets junction

Apostolou Pavlou, Gladstonos and Nikodimos Mylonas streets junction

Ampelokipon, Kefallinias and Autokratoros Theofilou streets junction

Empa, Christos Kkelis and Dimitraki Adamou avenues junction

Famagusta district (2)