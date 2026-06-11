Limassol Greens marked its official inauguration on June 3, 2026, celebrating a major milestone in the evolution of one of Cyprus’ most significant integrated golf resort and residential developments. Since opening its doors in October 2025, the resort has begun to bring to life a new model of premium living, golf, leisure and year-round hospitality, combining a championship 18-hole golf course, high-end residences, landscaped green areas, lifestyle amenities and future wellness and dining facilities within a single destination.

The ceremony brought together government officials, Members of Parliament, mayors, ambassadors, business leaders, partners, homeowners, clients and distinguished guests. The President of the Republic of Cyprus was represented at the ceremony by Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou, underlining the importance of the project for Cyprus’ tourism, development and investment landscape.

Limassol Greens is designed as a living, year-round community where residential, leisure and lifestyle experiences come together within a natural setting. At its heart lies a championship 18-hole golf course, designed to international standards and set within a carefully landscaped environment. Around it, premium villas and apartments, the Clubhouse and the resort’s next phases, including The Nest, dining and leisure venues, a central piazza and a world-class wellness centre with spa, are shaping a destination for residents, visitors, golfers and investors.

The ceremony opened with an address by Platon Lanitis, Chairman of the Board of Limassol Greens, who positioned the inauguration as both a project milestone and a meaningful contribution to Cyprus’s wider tourism and lifestyle proposition.

“It is with great pride and deep pleasure that I welcome you today to the official inauguration of Limassol Greens, an exceptional golf resort and residential development that stands as a milestone in Cyprus’s journey towards world-class leisure and lifestyle destinations,” he said. Chairman Lanitis added that Limassol Greens brings together “a championship-standard golf course, an iconic clubhouse, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and premium residential units” to create “a destination of enduring value”.

He also highlighted the contribution the development is expected to make to the country’s economy and tourism sector. “Limassol Greens is poised to make a meaningful contribution to the broader economy, strengthening tourism, reinforcing Cyprus’s international standing as a destination of quality and authenticity, helping to reduce the seasonality that has long characterised our tourism offering,” he said.

Referring to the challenges faced during the development’s implementation, Lanitis underlined the resilience and commitment that brought the project to this point. “This project represents far more than buildings, roads, green spaces and residences. It represents trust, perseverance, and an unwavering belief in the future,” he pointed out. “We are here because there were people who believed in this project, even when conditions were at their most difficult.”

Thereafter, Demos Panayiotou, CEO of Limassol Greens, focused on the vision behind the project and its evolution into a living, international community rooted in Cyprus’ character and hospitality. “This occasion represents far more than the opening of a new development. It represents the realisation of a vision that began many years ago, the vision of creating a truly integrated resort and residential community, one that brings together modern living, wellbeing, hospitality, nature and recreation within a single destination,” he said.

He stressed that Limassol Greens was conceived from the beginning as a place shaped by experience, community and quality of life. “Our ambition was never simply to develop real estate. It was to create a place where people genuinely want to live, a vibrant, year-round community shaped around wellness, comfort, and meaningful experience,” CEO Panayiotou observed.

He added that the project’s strength lay in its ability to attract an international community while remaining closely connected to Cyprus. “What makes Limassol Greens genuinely distinctive is its character, the ability to draw people from around the world while remaining deeply rooted in the identity and hospitality of Cyprus,” he said.

The ceremony continued with an address by world-renowned architect Luciano Mazza, who spoke about Limassol Greens’ design journey and the way the project’s architecture was shaped by the land itself. “The memory of when I stepped into the Limassol Greens land is still very vivid,” he noted. “I remember embracing the landscape, evaluating the best views, listening to the elements. Soon, the shape of the buildings, the future landscape, the streets started to take form in my mind.”

Mazza went on to explain that the design vision was clear from the outset: to create a masterplan and architecture that would offer a strong sense of community, balance, serenity, security and belonging, combined with the lifestyle qualities of high-end hospitality. “Through curated design, we harmonised the architectural language, carefully selected all the materials, and achieved a seamless integration with the landscape, blending the living experience with the surroundings,” he said. “Limassol Greens is living proof that a modern and successful lifestyle can be fulfilled with balance and serenity when the space we live in is crafted with care, attention to detail and sensibility.”

In his own address, Interior Minister Ioannou, underlined the national and regional significance of Limassol Greens, describing it as “a landmark development that reflects the confidence of investors and entrepreneurs in Cyprus and in our country’s future”. Minister Ioannou noted that the project “represents far more than the opening of a golf resort”, adding that it reflects “a modern vision for Cyprus; one that combines high-quality tourism, sustainable development, innovation, sports, wellness and quality living”.

He also highlighted the project’s regional positioning, pointing out that Limassol Greens is already establishing itself as “one of the most important integrated lifestyle developments in the Eastern Mediterranean”. As the only golf resort situated within an urban environment in Cyprus, he observed, it offers “a unique identity that further strengthens the international profile of Limassol and enriches the tourism and investment offering of our country”.

The official inauguration of Limassol Greens marks the transition of an ambitious development into a destination with growing relevance for Cyprus. It adds substance to the island’s quality tourism proposition, strengthens Limassol’s appeal beyond the coastline and the city centre, and creates a new point of reference for premium living, golf, leisure and investment.

As Cyprus seeks to attract higher-value visitors, long-term residents and international investors, Limassol Greens brings together the elements that increasingly define competitive destinations: design quality, access to nature, year-round activity, hospitality, wellness and a clear sense of community.

With its first chapter already under way, Limassol Greens will now move into its next phase with a clear ambition: to grow into one of Cyprus’ most distinctive living destinations, shaped by its residents, visitors, experiences and the character of the island itself.