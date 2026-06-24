Cypriot investment firm Demetra Holdings Plc acquired 1,546 of its own shares at a price of €1.66 each during a session held on June 23, 2026.

According to an announcement on Wednesday, the transaction was completed through three distinct purchases, all executed at the same price mentioned above.

The first purchase consisted of 870 shares, the second comprised 238 shares, and the final acquisition involved 438 shares.

These actions were carried out through the Cyprus Investment & Securities Corp Ltd (CISCO).

This programme is being implemented under the authorisation of the annual general meeting held on June 24, 2025.