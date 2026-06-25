What better way to round off the 2025–26 season than with a bronze medal? Our Sevens players did us proud in Andorra, showcasing their commitment to both country and sport with an outstanding performance.

Beach Rugby

The energy continued on a different type of pitch at the start of June, as Limassol held the first-ever international Cyprus Beach Rugby Festival, organised and hosted by Momentum Sports. The event was a great success, with Maldon RFC from the UK claiming the men’s title and RAF Akrotiri Flamingos Women lifting the women’s trophy. The beach rugby brought a fantastic atmosphere, with fast-paced matches, great crowds and a real festival feel throughout the weekend. We’re already looking forward to next year!

Looking ahead, the Cyprus Men’s Beach Rugby team will take to the international stage at the Rugby Europe Beach Championship 2026 in Chișinău, Moldova in August. Building on the momentum from a successful domestic beach rugby season, the squad will be aiming to make a strong impression against top European competition and continue showcasing the growth of the sport in Cyprus.

Women’s Rugby

Women’s rugby in Cyprus continues to drive forwards, with players and staff working hard in preparation for an exciting season ahead. With clear targets set on competing at the GSSE and making their mark in Rugby Europe Conference competition, the squad is focused on developing depth, strength and cohesion as they push toward new milestones in international competition.

Get Into Rugby

As always, we are proud to welcome new players into the Cyprus rugby community, whether you are based on the island and looking to join a local club, or eligible to represent Cyprus at international level. With opportunities across all formats of the game, there has never been a better time to get involved and be part of the sport’s continued growth. For player enquiries, please email:

Women’s: [email protected]

Men’s: [email protected]

On-island club enquiries: Click here to find your local club