INVITATION TO TENDER

Petrolina (Holdings) Public Limited (PHL) and eWise Cyprus Ltd announce the launch of a formal, competitive Invitation to Tender for the proposed sale of a portfolio of fourteen (14) petrol service stations located in the Republic of Cyprus, being offered in accordance with the decision of the Commission for the Protection of Competition dated 16.12.2025 for the approval of the acquisition of ExxonMobil Cyprus Limited by PHL.

Interested parties may contact the appointed Trustee (contact details below) to receive further information on the process, timelines and eligibility criteria. Initial expressions of interest must be submitted by 31 July 2026. Following confirmation of eligibility, eligible parties may proceed to the next phase of the tender process.

Trustee: Mr. Angelos Gregoriades

Telephone: +357-99-687000 | +357-99-566558

Email: [email protected] | [email protected]

Tender Reference: ITT-PETRO-CY-2026-001