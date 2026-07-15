Demetra Holdings Plc announced on Wednesday that it has purchased 5,490 of its own shares during a trading session held on July 14, 2026.

The transactions were conducted through the Cyprus Investment & Securities Corporation Ltd (CISCO) at a price of €1.54 per share.

The total volume of 5,490 shares was acquired through a series of four individual transactions during the same session.

The first purchase comprised 1,038 shares, followed by a second acquisition of 388 shares.

A third transaction involved the purchase of 2,188 shares, while the final purchase consisted of 1,876 shares.

Each of these segments was executed at the uniform price of €1.54 per share.

This action was taken in accordance with the relevant regulations of the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) and the circulars issued by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

The company also stated that the buyback followed the relevant authorisation granted during the annual general meeting held on June 30, 2026.