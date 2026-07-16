The National Bank of Greece this week announced the purchase of 1,295,013 own shares between July 07, 2026 and July 14, 2026 for a total cost of €20,193,840.73.

The bank acquired these shares at a weighted average price of €15.59 per share.

This move follows the decisions made during the annual general meeting of Shareholders on April 30, 2026 and subsequent announcements regarding the initial phase of the own-share buyback programme.

The programme received approval from the Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM) of the European Central Bank (ECB) on June 08, 2026.

Following these latest transactions, the National Bank of Greece now directly holds a total of 20,561,805 own shares.

This holding corresponds to 2.25 per cent of the total share capital of the organisation.

The bank intends to proceed with the subsequent cancellation of these shares.